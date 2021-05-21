NSDAR restores historical marker

Members of the George Washington and Sam Houston chapters of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution worked together to help restore the 43-year-old Texas Historical Commission marker in front of the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. Pictured from left is Susan Adams, Lynne Langdale, Deborah Gammon, and Donna Hatch. All are George Washington members, except Gammon, who's a member of the Sam Houston chapter. 

