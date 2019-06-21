UHCL faculty honored by peers

University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Center for Faculty Development held a special ceremony for faculty at the university to recognize them for milestones and achievements of the past 2018-19 academic year. Approximately 74 awards were presented in 14 categories. Pictured are Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering Jiang Lu, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Research; Assistant Professor of Engineering Management Xiaojune “Gene” Shan, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Service; and Assistant Professor of History Neal Dugre, recipient of the New Faculty Award — Teaching. Shan was also awarded a “Go to 11” Award, which acknowledges his participation in a number of professional development sessions offered by the Center for Faculty Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.