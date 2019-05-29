Veterans honored on Memorial Day

Following the annual Memorial Day Parade hosted by Faith Community Church of Bayou Vista, Mike Buckley and members of the American Legion Post No. 89 Motorcycle Riders conducted a ceremony honoring the veterans of the community. Also pictured is Ret. 1st Sgt. D W Wright, second from right, parade marshal.
