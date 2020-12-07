Galveston Restaurant Group donates meals

The Galveston Restaurant Group (Gumbo Diner and Mario's Seawall Italian & Pizzeria), represented by Gail Peterson, front row, from left, generously donated fresh hot beignets and pizza for all the students and First Lutheran Church volunteers who packaged over 50,000 nonperishable meals for the FeedGalveston initiative that took place during the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive on Dec. 4 at Ball High School. Also pictured are cafeteria staff from the school who served the food.

