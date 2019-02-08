Locals students make 2018 fall dean's list
The following Galveston County students made the 2018 fall dean's lists at the following universities and colleges:
Oklahoma University: Keenan Betz, of Galveston; Andrea Beasley, Elizabeth Bryan, Brian Chew, Anna Clements, Kathleen Dean, Tanna Deckard, Emilee Houghton, Samantha Montz, Makenna Schneider, Haley Weger, and Jonathan Yawn, of Friendswood; and Elijah Baetz, William Byrne, and Matthew Keyzer, of League City;
Austin College: Freyja Coe, of Friendswood; and Max LeBlanc, of Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.