Hitchcock High School students take trip to TAMU

Hitchcock High School students and Texas A&M University trip sponsors took a group photo Oct. 5 before leaving for their visit to Texas A&M University in College Station. The students toured the campus and attended Aggie Midnight Yell Practice. The trip was coordinated by the Texas Target Communities program and local task force members.
