Clear Creek ISD student author published by nonprofit

Clear Springs High School junior Fiza Kuzhiyil, second from right, was recognized at the Clear Creek Independent School District's board of trustees meeting in October for being one of 100 students nationwide to have her short story selected to be published in the 10th anniversary edition of iWRITE Literacy's I Write Short Stories by Kids for Kid anthology. Also pictured, from left is Superintendent Greg Smith, Jay Cunningham, vice president, Scott Bowen, trustee, and Laura Dupont, president.
