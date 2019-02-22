On Thursday, Communities in Schools, the national organization that empowers at-risk students to stay in school and on a path to a brighter future, announced the CIS affiliates that will share $13 million in grant funding to support students in 23 communities across 11 states.
Communities In Schools — Bay Area will receive $715,214 in grant funds to expand its services to at-risk youth in the Dickinson Independent School District.
CISBA will be expanding into seven Dickinson ISD campuses, for a total of 14 campuses receiving school-based programming. Over the three-year project period, an additional 4,600 Dickinson students will benefit from CISBA services. CISBA will be seeking funds to match AbbVie’s investment to sustain this accelerated growth.
The winning affiliates were selected in a competitive grant process funded through a multimillion-dollar donation by AbbVie, a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. Recipients were chosen based on their ability to improve graduation rates, reduce chronic absenteeism, and increase college and career readiness for students in kindergarten through grade 12, especially in high-poverty neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.