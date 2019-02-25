On Feb. 9, the Clear Falls High School Latin Club competed in the annual Area A competition at Clear Lake High School. The club brought home 1st place in sweepstakes for large schools for the first time in the club's history, as well as winning various awards across art, testing, and Ludi (sports). Pictured is Maggie Davidson, who is the second vice president of the group. She won 1st place in the mosaic division. The club will compete at Latin State April 5 and April 6 in Austin.
