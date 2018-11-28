Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gama

Pictured are members of the Epsilon Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gama, Melody Toppins, Denise Charlston, Barbara Vermillion, Barbara Derrick, and Susie Knust. The group does a plethora of community outreach projects, which include lids for Santa Fe benches, batteries and tabs for Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships, magazines for VA clinics, and more.

