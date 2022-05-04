Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce happenings May 4, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming Coastal Community Church during its grand opening of their new building on April 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLine of cruise passengers in Galveston stretches for blocksMan found dead on Galveston beach in suspected suicideTwo children die in early morning Galveston house fireWoman charged with stealing $60K from Galveston businessMan dies after being run over by own truck on Bolivar Peninsula, sheriff saysFire victims, ages 2 and 3, were children of Galveston firefighterLa Marque head football coach picked to lead Texas CityFormer Galveston County probation officer found guilty, sentenced to prison, probationAnn McLeod Moody, matriarch of famed Galveston family, dies at 84Developer acquires 500-slip Marina Del Sol in Kemah; $86M Tiki Island development soon to rise CollectionsGalveston County Fair & Rodeo auctionGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesThe Grand holds annual Kids FestivalGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesIn Focus: Astros 3, Mariners 0In Focus: Astros 4, Mariners 0In Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3Texas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterGalveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Blue Jays 4, Astros 3 CommentedMake America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (66) Don't fall for the GOPs deflections in November (59) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) It's optics and cryptics in Galveston's marshal debate (30) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26) Violent weekend leaves two dead; police searching for answers (20) Camps and campaigns form in fight over Galveston's code enforcement (18) State should do more for our public schools (18) Angry with Galveston marshals, islanders form advocacy group (17)
