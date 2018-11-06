AKAs give back to food pantry

Antoinette Boyd, Debra Williams, Karen Nunn, Cherie Singleton, Jackie Johnson, and Angel Dotson, members of the Tau Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., are pictured with kid-friendly food donations they donated to the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center to celebrate Childhood Hunger Awareness Impact Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.