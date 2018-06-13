De'Ajia Williams named Juneteenth Ambassador 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email De’Ajia Williams was crowned the 2018 Juneteenth Ambassador for Galveston County on June 3. Williams, a 2018 graduate of Dickinson High School, will be attending Prairie View A&M University in the fall. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Report Cancel Report Abuse × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman accused of robbing 2 in Texas City apartmentRestaurant puts brakes on state's expansion plansDA: Man wanted in shooting, burglary was given plea dealSome islanders unhappy about proposed Hilton hotelGalveston lifeguard identified as crash victimDefense: Driver in 2017 crash death not intoxicatedDeputies: Man launched rock attack with lawnmowerAmid deficit, UTMB reviews operations, cuts some jobsCharter groups dump Yamaha motors over lobbyingSanta Fe High School student recalls day of horror CollectionsPhotos: Astros 7, Mariners 5Photos: UTMB's School of Medicine CommencementPhotos: Santa Fe High School CommencementPhotos: 2018 Clear Springs High School CommencementPhotos: 2018 Texas City High School GraduationPhotos: Ball High School CommencementPhotos: 2018 Hitchcock High School CommencementPhotos: La Marque High School 2018 Commencement CeremonyHurricane Guide 2018Photos: Clear Falls High School Commencement CommentedAbout Paul Manafort: Lock him up (99)Woman: Police blocked alley, then got threatening (68)Race relations: It's time to 'do the right thing' (65)NFL owners' new rule constitutionally correct (61)There's nothing conservative about Republican Party (47)We have a Second Amendment problem (41)Parents, not government, responsible for children (38)Gulf pride group hosts Drag Queen Story Hour (37)Interest in homeschooling soars after shooting (37)This immigration debacle must not stand (32)
