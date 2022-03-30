The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the third nine-weeks of the 2021-22 school year at Hitchcock Primary Elementary School.
All A’s
First grade: Reed Albarado, Joe Davis Allen III, Tavion Jamond Allen, Isabella Rose Armacost, Ervin Benavidez, Elias Bowen, Kailen Butts, Austyn Cadigan, Wilson Campbell IV, Paloma Cantu, Heidi Davison, Cameron Dennis, Owen Gabriel-Esparza, Kenadee Jackson, Nylah Jamison, Olivia Lopez, Anahia McFarlin, Alanah Brielle McMahon, Leonardo Medina, Yahaira Mendez, Lyric Menifee, Presley Plowman, Kenna Preston, Alice Price, Xitlalic Rodarte, Alejandre Salgado, Liam Sanchez, Nina Grace Scypion, Bella Jean Stephens, Kamiyah Thomas, Natalia Torres, Trea Turner, Taiden Underwood, Anycia Williams, and Santiago Zavala-Rodriguez.
Second grade: Layla Asher, Braxton Bonnette, Aubree Cash, Naomie Dillion, Cristian Fuentes Vasquez, Gilbert Garay-Gonzalez, Danielle Hanrahan, Mia Martinez, Josephine Mitial, Mason Munoz, Mysti Pashia, Tiffany Perez, Matthew Pidcoke, Addison Reese, Amelia Rodriguez, Alayna Joy Scypion, Leylanney Solis, and Sunnie Venegas.
A /B honor roll
First grade: Sanaa Alexander, Dominic Barnes, Aryan Benton, Ernest Bell Jr., Brielle Bey, Ada Bordelon, Heather Brewer, Elijah Bustamante, Orlando Castillo, Annabel Chapman, Elijah Charles, Ricky Copeland, Zoe Davis, Greyson Delao, Shasta Demarco, Vincent Eseh, Gabriel Estrada, Bentley Felder, Anali Garcia, Annette Garza, Rusty Harrison III, Taylor Harrison, Christian Johnson-Dixon, Mia San Juan, Asaila Leiva-Gutierrez, William Massey, Dallas Montgomery, Valentin Moreno, Rylee Moultrie, Antonio Nanez, Stormy San Nicolas, and Lincoln Wheaton.
Second grade: King Alvarez, Kenleigh Anderson, Aadyn Aristy, Bryce Barnes, Samuel Benavidez, Korbin Biggers, Arianna Boone, Juliana Bustamante, Jayden Calhoun, Collin Castro, Camilla Cavazos, Josiah Rogel Cruz, Cole Dohman, Braedyn Evans, Andrew Geddes Jr., Messiah Hall, Aiden Hampton, Jayda Harrison, Hunter Harwell, Gemma Johnson, Lillian Jones, Mi’Lia Justice, Genesis Lara, Captain Lawson, Ayleen Lopez, Jeremiah Marroney, Ne’vaeh Patrick, Carson Queen, A’Laeh Reynolds, Taylor Schlotter, Jonnie Smith, Journey Smith, Jose Villanueva, Carissa Aniyah White, and Ke’Naja Young.
Perfect attendance
Prekindergarten: Lillian Gabriel-Esparza, Joseph Hill, Shane Irish, and Lincoln Moy.
Kindergarten: Kereon Cruz-Guinn, Davonte Freeman, Kaylee Hillier, Paris Hosea, and Mckenzie Jones Bledsoe.
First grade: Sanaa Alexander, Isabella Rose Armacost, Ada Bordelon, Ronnie Bryant, Raedyn Downey, Vincent Eseh, Itzel Espana, Gabriel Estrada, Bently Felder, Owen Gabriel Esparza, Taylor Harrison, Marcus Hickman, Nyla Jamison, Dhavin Jones Bledsoe, Khalil Justice, Mark Leeson, William Massey, Leonardo Medina, Dallas Montgomery, Charles Presley, Xitalic Rodarte, Nina Scypion, and Anycia Williams.
Second grade: Adrian Alvarez, King Alvarez, Layla Asher, Bryce Barnes, Curtis Fate, Cristian Fuentes Vasquez, Gilbert Garay-Gonzalez, Danielle Hanrahan, Mi’Lia Justice, Genesis Lara, Jayden Lowe, Makayla Macklin, Josephine Mitial, Geraldine Paniagua, Ne’vaeh Patrick, Alayna Joy Scypion, and Carissa White.
