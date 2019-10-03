Galveston County Black Nurses Association gives back

The Galveston County Black Nurses Association, in collaboration with Madonna Court No. 20 of the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, provided breakfast for the Galveston community at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church on Aug. 31. Pictured from left are Lillian McGrew, Rita Beafneaux, Shirley Josey, Valerie Hall Christian, Lenora Mays Guy, Amy Bowie, Leon McGrew, and Percy Harrison.
