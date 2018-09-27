Ralph Parr Elementary celebrates 10 years

On Sept. 20, Ralph Parr Elementary School in the Clear Creek Independent School District held a community-wide celebration for its 10th anniversary. During the ceremony, former board members and Parr PTA presidents were recognized, as well as 18 staff members who had been at the school since opening its doors in 2009. Pictured, from left to right, is Superintendent Greg Smith, Ralph and Claudia Parr, and Principal Jane Kelling.