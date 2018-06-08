First Sgt. Paul Stevens, U.S Marines, (second from left), received special recognition during the Rotary Club of Galveston's recent Memorial Day program. Stevens will be retiring after 22 years of distinguished service. He served four combat tours: two in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. While in Iraq during 2004, Stevens took part in the epic Battle of Fallujah and was decorated for heroism. Since 2015, Stevens has served on the Instructor/Inspector staff of the local Marine reserve unit in Galveston. Stevens received the print for his outstanding military careers and exemplary community outreach work in the Galveston area. Also pictured are Stevens' wife, Jessica (left), Rotarian Mike Guarino, program chair for the Memorial Day program, and Kristen Carlson, president.
