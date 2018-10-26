Karrington Anderson, Daniela Betancourt, Atarah Langham, and Sarah Willard are the 2018 scholarship recipients of the Lee and Sarah Giles Scholarship. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship.
Anderson is a graduate of La Marque High School and the Collegiate High School at College of the Mainland. She's currently a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Betancourt is a graduate of Texas City High School and is a student at Harvard University.
Langham is a graduate of Texas City High School, as well, and attends Texas State University.
Willard is a graduate of Dickinson High School and attends the University of Houston-Clear Lake.
The Lee and Sarah Giles Scholarship was established by their children, Regenia Randall and Greg Giles. Lee and Sarah Giles dedicated their lives to education and believed in helping people of all ethnicities and backgrounds.
