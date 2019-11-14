Friendswood High School cheerleaders happenings

Pictured are members of the Friendswood High School Cheer Squad, which competed Nov. 3 at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Regional Competition at Seven Lakes High School. The squad placed second in the Super Large Game Day Division out of 11 teams.
