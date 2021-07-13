Galveston College celebrates National Nurses Month

Galveston College Associate Degree Nursing students (from left) Brittany Moran, Jasmin Hernandez Garcia, and Priscilla Becerril took first place with their entry on "Electrolytes" in this year's National Nurses Month research presentation competition at the school. Other first-year students, not pictured, who placed were Laura Guerrero, Sarah Cano, second place; Preston Huff, Kristina Harclerode, and Cheronda Freeman, third place; and honorable mentions went to Margaret Bishop, Megan Minesinger, Mariah Ruiz, Mikaela Vasquez, Imerie Kelley, Carmen Kiosk, Kinara Gibson Nunes, Brijha Gibson Nunes, and Pamela Nigh.