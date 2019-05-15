2019 Nick Gary Foundation scholarship winners
The Nick Gary Foundation recently announced its 2019 scholarship winners from local high schools in Galveston County. Recipients are Ashlynn Barrera, of Dickinson High School; Brendon Edwards, of Ball High School; Keaton Gonzales, of Santa Fe High School; Keilan Levesque and Alaya Pierce-Brooks, both of Texas City High School; Di'Avian Ruffins, of La Marque High School; and Mia Tortorici, of Texas City High School. Each recipient received a $1,000 scholarship. Since its inception in 2016, the foundation has awarded a total of $24,000 to area students.
