Jens Jensen recognized by Rotary Club of Galveston

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently recognized and honored members of the community for their outstanding vocational service. Rotarian Gigi Heffernan presented the Vocational Award for Firefighter to Capt. Jens Jensen Jr., of the Galveston Fire Department. Jensen, a community volunteer in numerous organizations, has been active in the Boy Scouts of America since 1982. He was nominated for this award by Galveston Fire Chief Mike Wisko.
