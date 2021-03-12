Texas City ISD happenings

The Texas City Independent School District's Board of Trustees recognized and publicly thanked employees for their dedication and commitment to the students in the district during the winter storm. These employees braved the cold weather to prepare, check and repair school buildings during the winter storm so that the district could start school when the weather passed, and electricity and water returned. Also pictured is Nakisha Paul, school board president.

