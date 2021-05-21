COM offers tuition-free college to Santa Fe students

College of the Mainland has expanded its Opening Doors Promise Scholarship Program to students in Santa Fe. The city of Santa Fe also donated $30,000 which will allow students to attend the school full-time with all tuition and fees covered for fall 2021. Pictured from left is Santa Fe Mayor Pro Tem Bill Pittman; Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor; Santa Fe councilman Fidencio Leija; Warren Nichols, president of COM; Kyle Dickson, COM board chair; and Santa Fe councilman IV Hoke.

