The principal of Kubacak Elementary School recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
All A's
Second grade: Wyatt Bares, Bryce Batista, Tyler Bradley, Kimber Butcher, Jaysa Butler, Colbie Carson, Slade Click, Carsyn Connell, Phoenix Cook, Brennan Farlow, Madilynn Finch, Gunner Froebel, Jace Garcia, John Garza, Amelia Harden, Stella Hedo, Andrew Hodge, Jacob Hooter, Ellie Itzep, Hope Jacob, Laura Juarez, , Paxton Kirby, Natalie Koteras, Charlize Martinez, Jaxxson Mccool, Addison Miller, Brynnley Noble, Presley Ott, Jordan Plite, Alayna Radicioni, Aiden Richard, Arturo Rios, Raelyn Sewell, Stephen Sifuentes, Jordan Simmons, Rylee Spencer, Ben Ungurean, Addisyn Vowell, and George Watson.
Third grade: Kieran Bradley, Raelynn Bryant, Grant Gaido, Kynlee Ingram, Ximena De La Mora,Mia Sanderford, Rachel Shubert, Kinley Thomas, Reese Welch, and Rylan Winkelmann.
Fourth grade: Hadley Bass ,Makayla Batista ,Emma Bourbon ,Chloe Brock, Jaylee Butler ,Cooper Cloteaux, Kaylin Cottrill ,Kylie Davenport, Addison Evors, Mason Fornea, Daisy Gardea, Bryson Garza, MacKayla Gibbs, Chance Griffin, Aiden Hanssard, Isaac Haven, Tessa Jackson, Emma Johnson, Hayden Martin, Jade Oatis, MaKenzie Ott, Jaycee Parker, Kyli Rau, Macee Selcer, and Lena Wills.
Fifth grade: Jaymasen Butler, Brenton Cossey, Kade Cruse ,Connor Enfinger, Tori Hayes , Steven Henderson , Jacob Hodge , Ian Lloyd , Libby Nichols , Avery Pohoriles , Sydney Rutledge, and Rider Warren.
A/B honor roll
Second grade: Mason Adolph, Braden Buck, Carlie Cino, Kyle Cruse, Annison Kelly, David Langley, Carson Luongo, Ava Morceau, Mason Pace, Liam Patterson, Tinsley Pickett, Ella Purifoy, Rylee Ruiz, Giancarlo Terrasas, Konnor Worthey, and Raegan Zurborg.
Third grade: Frida Armendariz, Christopher Bailey, Benjamin Bailey, McKenzee Burkham, Nicholas Clements, Davis Combs, Aiden Gutierrez, Shyla Steele-Jones, Kimberly Kessinger, Nicholas Koenig, Jenna Lance, Joseph Lopez, Shawn McClendon, Charlotte McKinney, Leilani Medina, Easten Miller, Graciela Cordero-Nazario, Hayden Puccetti, Hunter Puccetti, Hayden Robledo, Paisley Schmid, Kylee Smith,Aubrey Tilitzki,Tiger Tuck, and Charles Venable.
Fourth grade: Koltyn Armbrester, Tripp Baker ,Matrix Boutwell,Haley Bozeman, ,Wuendolyn Calel, Benjamin Cantrell, Von Cooper, Liam Davis, Kyle Derrick-Pena, Elle Evans, Gabriella Gaido, Brooklynn Hardy, Charlie Hefner, Connor Jones, Dean Koteras, Connor Kreger, Avery Krenek, Jayten Laymance, Zachary Livingston, Charlie Loftin, Coty McGuire, Reese Mounts, Jaimen Paterson, Skylee Patterson, Avarie Pearson, Julian Renovato, Aldo Rios,Justin Russell, ,James Shepard, , Selene Sifuentes, Jake Stringer, Laiden Tallman, Brayden Vassallo, Elizabeth Wicker, Adelynn Woods, Kinley Worthey, Drake Young, Summer Rudolph-Wilmoth, Trace Stringer, and Dessa Wolf.
Fifth grade: Shea Born, Trinity Bradley, Kayden Clements, Sean Cook, Vincent Delao, Samantha Galloway, Yaneli Garduz , Brailey Grube, Miley Hedrick, Adrian Hernandez, Brody Lewis, Trayce Nava, Izabella Reyna, Kennedy Riske , Olivialysa Roger , Carter Shirey, Zava Tylor, and Lane Welsch.
