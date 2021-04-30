Sam Houston chapter of NSDAR happenings

Most Popular
Articles
- Police tow more than 100 cars during slab weekend
- Kemah man accused of killing woman in San Leon
- 2021 property tax appraisals are threat to community
- E.R. Johnson, Galveston councilman, pastor, dies
- Facing big development, Santa Fe residents fear peace and quiet is 'no more'
- Café Michael Burger building in Galveston gets new owner; MOD Pizza preheats for Texas City opening
- GOP endorsing unqualified candidates puts children at risk
- Bond revoked for man accused in La Marque killing
- Galveston County residents face shocking jumps in appraisal values
- Here's why your rent is going up
Collections
- In Focus: Astros 5, Angels 4
- In Focus: Astros 5, Mariners 2
- In Focus: Astros 16, Angels 2
- In Focus: Astros 2, Mariners 0
- In Focus: Astros 7, Mariners 5
- In Focus: Angels 4, Astros 2
- In Focus: Astros 8, Angels 2
- In Focus: Houston Dynamo Season Opener
- In Focus: Houston Astros Home Opener
- In Focus: Tigers 6, Astros 4
Commented
- Texas politicians aim to penalize wind, solar in response to outages (61)
- Georgia's new bill doesn't erode voting rights (55)
- November presidential election was a terror attack (45)
- Missing is any moral outrage about China's human rights violations (43)
- Guest commentary: What will it take to end the scourge of police violence? (40)
- More climate extremes ahead for Galveston County, experts agree (39)
- Cries of voter fraud are a lot of hokum, hooey, BS (39)
- Galveston County residents face shocking jumps in appraisal values (33)
- Texas Legislature should make voting easier, not harder (33)
- No-permit gun carry will put Texans at more risk (29)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.