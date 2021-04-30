Sam Houston chapter of NSDAR happenings

Barry and Patricia Lachance were awarded the Excellence in Historic Preservation certificate and pin by the Sam Houston chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution for their continued restoration and preservation of the Ferrell House in League City. The couple, center, is pictured with members of the chapter who presented the award during the League City Historical Society's Third Street WALKabout event April 17.

