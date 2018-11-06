Faith Clark wins first place

Galveston County 4-H’er Faith Clark recently won first place in state at the Texas 4-H Record Book competition in the category of Family Life. As a first place state-level record book winner, Faith has been invited to participate in the National 4-H Leadership Conference in November in Washington D.C. This conference recognizes 4-H members for outstanding project work and record keeping.
