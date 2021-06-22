Clear Creek ISD students earn top ranks at championship

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former NFL star's son charged with stealing Super Bowl rings in Friendswood
- Dozens of bricks of drugs wash up on Galveston County beaches
- Killers tailed League City couple from Houston restaurant, police say
- Considering a tattoo? Please think before you ink
- One killed, one arrested in shooting at bar in west Galveston County
- Soul food eatery in Galveston seeks new home; Tanger Outlets causes real buzz in Texas City
- Son shot man in self-defense, suspect's father says
- One killed in house fire on Bolivar Peninsula
- Authorities identify woman killed in Port Bolivar house fire
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on seawall in Galveston
Collections
- In Focus: Astros 6, Rangers 3
- In Focus: Astros 2, White Sox 1
- Hurricane Guide 2021
- In Focus: Astros 8, Rangers 4
- In Focus: Astros 10, White Sox 2
- In Focus: Astros 8, White Sox 2
- In Focus: Astros 7, White Sox 3
- Citizen of the Year 2021
- 2021 Education Celebration
- In Focus: Galveston County Celebrates Juneteenth
Commented
- I still believe Trump won the 2020 election (106)
- If socialism is so great, why are so many coming to US? (64)
- Some letter writers just don't make much sense (52)
- Critical race theory has no place in US education (40)
- Think tank sees a lot of blue turning red in 2022 (38)
- Guest commentary: Public schools serve us better than we serve them (32)
- Weaponizing political labels won't get us anywhere good (29)
- History will not be kind to today's Texas GOP (29)
- US should be more involved to help global poverty (26)
- Equality Act is a threat to First Amendment (25)
- Question of the Week: How do you feel about Gov. Greg Abbott ending extra unemployment pay? (25)
- Texas to enter uncharted water with permit-less carry (25)
- Guest commentary: For democracy's sake, Banana Republicans must go (24)
- It's Democrats who are undermining democracy (23)
- Despite new law, Carnival moving forward with vaccine requirements in Galveston (22)
- Texas must have an independent probe of grid failure (22)
- Carnival to require vaccines on July cruises from Galveston (20)
- Democrats fail to grasp why red states get more federal money (19)
- The Question of the Week: Should gun owners be allowed to carry handguns without any special permits, training or background checks? (19)
- Galveston County companies incentivize, rather than require, workplace vaccinations (18)
- Employers can ask you about your vaccination status (18)
- Republican Party has abandoned decency and the common good (17)
- Question of the Week: Should businesses be allowed to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19? (17)
- Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships (16)
- We should hire people to shoot Galveston coyotes (16)
- Right's reliance on scare tactics is getting old (15)
- Guest commentary: Minimal government economic power breeds prosperity (15)
- Galveston Housing Authority plan is small step in curing crisis (15)
- Americans should support Juneteenth National Independence Day Act (15)
- Roaming peacocks ruffle feathers on Galveston's West End (14)
- Could Beto be back? O'Rourke mulling bid for Texas governor (14)
- Even in Galveston, Juneteenth's story is still being learned (14)
- The bald-faced truth is I'm gladly done with masks (13)
- US Congress should have term limits (13)
- US is moving backward rather than forward (12)
- Texas Republicans to revive voting bill, Democrats plot next move (12)
- Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on seawall in Galveston (11)
- Editorial recklessly promoted anger-fueled activism (11)
- Why are Texas Democrats blocking voting bill? (11)
- ERCOT asks Texans to conserve power as temps rise (11)
- Houston lawmaker calls for Postal Service investigation (11)
- History will judge GOP for putting Trump over democracy (10)
- Refineries in Black communities emit dangerous benzene emissions, study shows (10)
- Coyotes have as much right to live as we do (10)
- Some fear loss of added COVID unemployment benefits (9)
- Texas legislators' lack of concern is disheartening (9)
- More taxes and employees won't solve Galveston's golf cart problem (9)
- Can't wait for the red tide to come in 2022 (9)
- Guest commentary: Lincoln's first act of emancipation echoes in Galveston (8)
- Galveston council should drive on past proposed golf cart fees (8)
- Texas Press Association names Daily News as the state's best (8)
- Vaccination is better than COVID, one patient argues (8)
- City of Galveston might enact litter rules for temporary parking lots (7)
- US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers (7)
- First Amendment protects even the Israel lobby (7)
- American National opens parking garage, sky bridge in downtown Galveston (7)
- Galveston County residents nervous as power grid wobbles again (7)
- Getting a tattoo shouldn't be a taboo (6)
- Galveston celebrates a day of 'profound weight and profound power' (6)
- US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden (6)
- Galveston County commissioner calls $14 million Highway 87 raising a 'failure' (6)
- Texas is business friendly, until it isn't (6)
- Two people pistol-whipped outside island supermarket, police say (6)
- Texas missing chance to avert deadly blackouts, experts say (5)
- Galveston council weighs burden of proposed golf cart rules on residents (5)
- Childhood memories taste like Darwinism (5)
- Mary Ellen and Chuck Doyle donate $1 million to College of the Mainland (5)
- Power grid manager issues conservation alert (5)
- Political Buzz: What happens if the county judge resigns? (5)
- Capt. Joe Kent prepares to hand off Reel Report, thanks readers (5)
- Galveston Marine, long lost after WWII, laid to rest in Arlington (5)
- Yancy wins La Marque council runoff election (5)
- World focused on reducing emissions, Texas signals crackdown on flaring (5)
- Guest commentary: Kidz Pacz summer feeding program is in full swing (5)
- Coastal protection district bill heads to Abbott's desk (4)
- A new plant is on the horizon in Texas City (4)
- Trumpeter sounds taps on Memorial Day in Galveston (4)
- Next land commissioner should stand against Californization (4)
- Join us in 'All Things Juneteenth' this summer (4)
- Guest commentary: Supremacism is the root of all evil (4)
- Letter writer put false words in my mouth, dodged questions (4)
- Galveston City Council must do something about golf carts (4)
- Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday (4)
- League City to name street after Black founding family (4)
- Congratulations to Citizen of the Year and finalists (3)
- UFO report could give us answers -- or maybe not, Texas A&M expert says (3)
- Killers tailed League City couple from Houston restaurant, police say (3)
- By Way of Introduction: Lupe Mendez (3)
- The voice of the Santa Fe Indians retires (3)
- It's past time we appreciated women journalists (3)
- Port of Galveston considering $1.6M purchase for more cruise parking (3)
- State bar association investigating Paxton (3)
- Galveston City Council Notebook: Council declares Juneteenth a city holiday (3)
- Isolated Texas power grid is inadequate in any weather (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.