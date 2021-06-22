Clear Creek ISD students earn top ranks at championship

James Gonzalez, Benjamin Thomas, and Jonathan George of Team 7421C Flaming Phoenix from Westbrook Intermediate School in the Clear Creek Independent School District won the Excellence Award at the Space City Showcase at the 2021 VEX Worlds Live-Remote Championship. The team was the tournament sub-division finalist and won the Design Award in the VEX Robotics Middle School Technology Division, the second-highest award in the competition. The team also qualified for the 2022 VEX World Championship in Dallas.

