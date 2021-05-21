COM expands scholarship program for Santa Fe students

Pictured with College of the Mainland officials are members of the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, who donated $10,000 to the college's Opening Doors Promise Scholarship Program to help Santa Fe students attend COM full-time with all tuition and fees covered for fall 2021. This phase of the program will provide a "last-dollar scholarship" for students in Santa Fe's class of 2021 by offering funding to fill the gap for the remaining tuition and fees after grants or scholarships have been applied. 

