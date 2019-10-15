Alpha Delta Kappa happenings

Children from the Galveston Ronald McDonald House visited with members of the South Central Region of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority on Oct. 14. ADK members toured the house and brought wonderful donations that included hats, cups, soap, other toiletries, food items and gifts cards. ADK is an international honorary organization for women educators. A few members of ADK are pictured with some of the residents and staff of the house.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription