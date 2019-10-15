Alpha Delta Kappa happenings

Most Popular
Articles
- Texas City shooting victim had returned from twins' birthday party
- Woman gets 20 years for role in 2017 murder
- UTMB heart surgeon charged with child sex crime
- Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week
- Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week
- 16-year-old boy questioned in deadly crime spree
- Man injured, Galveston officer on leave after West End shooting
- Woman found dead on beach identified
- Coast Guard rescues 10 Harvest Moon Regatta sailors
- La Marque woman pleads guilty to murder, to be sentenced
Collections
- Photos: ALCS Game 2
- Photos: ALDS Game 5
- Photos: Dickinson vs Clear Falls High School Football
- Photos: ALCS Game 1
- Photos: Friendswood vs Ball High School Football
- Photos: ALDS Game 2
- Photos: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football
- Photos: Texans 53, Falcons 32
- Photos: ALDS Game 1
- Photos: Astros ALDS Workout
Commented
- I'm up for the fight to protect US from Democrats (111)
- Teachers should educate, not indoctrinate (90)
- Trump's Ukraine call an attempt to drain the swamp (86)
- Commentary was full of baseless falsities about Trump (82)
- I want to see more items in support of Trump in paper (74)
- Let's hope history repeats itself in this instance (70)
- Trump is the worst president we've ever seen (60)
- Impeachment might be a Democrat suicide mission (49)
- Assault rifles should be banned and bought back (33)
- Daily News went too far with socialism column (32)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.