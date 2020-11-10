FHS student helps fight lunch shaming

Friendswood High School sophomore Nandini Bhojani presented Superintendent Thad Roher, of the Friendswood Independent School District with a check for $3,500 from her self-started charity Lunches for Bunches on Nov. 10. The idea for the charity came to Bhojani last summer after she began to feel the importance of ending lunch shaming. She wanted to end the stigma and ensure that students wouldn't ever feel shame for not being able to afford a meal.