On June 20, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County, along with Judge Anne B. Darring, swore in CASA volunteers who will serve as the best interest voice for child victims of abuse and neglect during their journey in the child welfare system. Pictured from left are Diana Chase, Julie DeBaylo, Kerri Cirino, Robin Aleman, Darring, Madeline Adams, Ruth Ann Daughaday, Torrina Harris, and Misty Hajecate.
