Texas City ISD happenings

Texas City High School junior Madison Howell, center, competed in three events at the UIL State Academics on May 1 at Barbers Hill High School. Howell advanced to state by winning first place in three journalism events, news writing, headline writing, and editorial writing at regionals and bringing home the team trophy. At state, she placed third in editorial writing. Also pictured is her teacher, Jennifer Kunard, and Nakisha Paul, school board president.

