Local sorority gives back to educators

The Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented grants to local teachers requesting funds for materials or supplies to enhance their students' learning but aren't covered through their school budget. Pictured from left is Denise Byrd, Omicron project director, with Rachel P. Brown, EC3-4 Enrichment Coordinator at Trinity Episcopal School who requested funds for gardening tools and materials, and President Noemi White.
