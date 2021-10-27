2021 President’s Cabinet Awards recipients announced
Eight original projects at the University of Texas Medical Branch have earned President’s Cabinet awards totaling $211,256. The projects include support for a comprehensive care clinic at St. Vincent’s House to provide post-discharge support to heart failure patients, the creation of private spaces to promote mindfulness and relaxation among health care staff during stressful work situations and the purchase of specialized freezers for storing vaccines to increase Varicella vaccination rates among postpartum mothers.
The 2021 award recipients are:
• “The CHFC3 Project: Development of a Comprehensive Care Clinic for Heart Failure” — Awarded to Dr. John W. Davis, and Loree Pryor.
• “UTMB Care Closet Expansion” — Awarded to Savannah Parks, and Rebecca Castro.
• “HOME SAFE: Family CARE (Communication, Accessibility, Relationships, Education)” — Awarded to Drs. Maria Franco Fuenmayor, Monica Huff, and Karen Shattuck; Keleigh Warnke; Jordan Burdine; Tammy Bush; Courtney DelBosque; Teri Tullous; and Crystal Williams.
• “Code Zen: A Stress Reduction Intervention for Healthcare Professionals” — Awarded to Charlene Nieten, Aisen Chacin, and Jacqueline Meyer.
• “Saving Sight: The Expansion of Eye Care at St. Vincent’s House” — Awarded to Drs. Jed Assam, Karima Khimani and Misha Syed.
• “Increasing Varicella Vaccination Rates for Postpartum Mothers” — Awarded to Latha Joy, and Aurdria Berringer.
• “St. Vincent’s HOPE Garden” — Awarded to Blair H. Brown, Chris Messenger, and Crystal C. Douglas.
• “St. Vincent’s Care Transition Clinic” — Awarded to Dr. Miles Farr, Jacob Moran, and Abhijit Rao.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital was recognized as a top performer in the 2021 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake was ranked 22 out of 226 Vizient members in the community hospitals cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, which has been conducted annually since 2005.
The recognition period was for work spanning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
