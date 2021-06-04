Friendswood ISD Education Foundation happenings

The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation was selected as an Honorable Recognition recipient of the 2021 Texas Education Foundation Network's Outstanding Achievement Awards. The honor was awarded to the foundation for its #WeAreMighty campaign. Pictured from left to right are the 2020-2021 Face of Friendswood students Abby Mae Direkly, Kaleb Direkly, Sarah Beth Direkly and Hannah Direkly.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription