Friendswood ISD Education Foundation happenings

The Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation was selected as an Honorable Recognition recipient of the 2021 Texas Education Foundation Network's Outstanding Achievement Awards. The honor was awarded to the foundation for its #WeAreMighty campaign. Pictured from left to right are the 2020-2021 Face of Friendswood students Abby Mae Direkly, Kaleb Direkly, Sarah Beth Direkly and Hannah Direkly.