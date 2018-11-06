Satori School students qualify for talent program 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email The following students pictured at Satori School in Galveston have qualified for the Duke Talent Identification Program: Amari Johnson, Andrew Mullikin, Howie Wong, Pearl Wong, Augie Russell, Ben Crossno, and Dacey Smith. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBody of small child recovered from Moses BayouAdult charged, 14 Ball students punished for alcoholAgencies remove alligator from Galveston beachTwo killed in weekend motorcycle accident identifiedTwo dead after major accident involving motorcycleLone Star Rally boon to hotels, annoyance to localsOwnership of Gerland's building gets clearer; Kemah eatery meets with early endTwo fatal accidents Friday involved motorcyclists without helmetsMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle accident in Texas CityHarborwalk owner closes marina and other amenities CollectionsPhotos: Children enjoy Halloween trick-or-treatingPhotos: Day Two of the Lone Star RallyPhotos: Bikers showcase their favorite detailsPhotos: Walk a Mile in Her ShoesPhotos: League City breaks Guinness World RecordPhotos: La Marque vs Booker T. Washington FootballPhotos: Hurricane Michael affects Galveston surfPhotos: Dickinson vs Clear Springs FootballPhotos: Astros ALCS Game 4Photos: Astros ALCS Game 5 CommentedWomen should vote accordingly on Election Day (76)Trump responsible for violence through his vitriol (62)At the polls, remember what they've done (56)I'll vote my Christian conscious on Election Day (56)Here's why I voted a straight Republican ticket (55)You can't have it both ways on health care (48)Vote for Beto O'Rourke, who respects all Texans (47)Dirty Democrat tricks skewed Kavanaugh hearing (45)It's time Latinos take their seat at the table (44)Kavanaugh hearing shows the swamp is still full (38)
