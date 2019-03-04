O'Connell students attend private tour

Pictured are students in Nina Corley's biology classes at O'Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, who were honored with a private tour of the Ocean Star Drilling Rig Museum by ExxonMobil’s Sr. Technical Professional Consultant for Global Outreach. Students learned about the science behind the offshore drilling industry, the biology which creates fossil fuels, and career opportunities in the oil and gas industry.
