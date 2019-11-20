Carol Langston wins communications award

Carol Langston, director of public affairs at Galveston College, was named Communicator of the Year at the recent National Council for Marketing and Public Relations District 4 conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Langston has more than 35 years of public relations, marketing and fundraising experience. She has overseen the strategic marketing and communication direction of Galveston College since December 2017.
