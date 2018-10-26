Paul Schultz receives Tall in Texas Award

In honor of his commitment to exemplary service, leadership, and mentoring in the travel and tourism industry, Paul Schultz, left, received the Texas Travel Industry Association's 2018 Tall in Texas Award at the group's 33rd annual summit on Sept. 26 in Galveston. Also pictured is David Teel, president and CEO of the association.
