Isle native wins mayoral seat

On April 2, Galveston Island native, Rory Hoskins, pictured with his wife Monique, was elected mayor of Forest Park, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. Hoskins, who is an attorney, served two terms as Village Commissioner, and is a graduate of the Class of 1989 of Ball High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and Loyola University Chicago. He's the son of Billie Hoskins, and the late Robert Hoskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.