Isle native wins mayoral seat

On April 2, Galveston Island native, Rory Hoskins, pictured with his wife Monique, was elected mayor of Forest Park, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. Hoskins, who is an attorney, served two terms as Village Commissioner, and is a graduate of the Class of 1989 of Ball High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and Loyola University Chicago. He's the son of Billie Hoskins, and the late Robert Hoskins.