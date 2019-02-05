Maximgroup named top sponsor for CIS event

Maximgroup is Grand Cru Sponsor of the 2019 Raise Your Glass to CIS wine tasting event benefiting Communities In Schools-Bay Area. Since 2007, Maximgroup has donated more than $45,000 to this event. Pictured, from left to right, are Kimberly Fleming, of Maximgroup, Hillary Gramm and Peter Wuenschel, CISBA, and Ron Masters, of Maximgroup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.