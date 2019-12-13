Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently hosted its annual Holiday & Family Program where members gave generously to both the Galveston's Meals on Wheels program and the annual Toys for Tots initiative. Pictured with Rotarian Mike Guarino (center) are U.S. Marine Maj. Peter Isajewicz (left) and Staff Sgt. Christopher McNeil.
