The Nick Gary Foundation awarded its 2020 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 per student to the following recipients:
• Mindy Fu, Ball High School; will be attending the University of Texas in the fall majoring in optometry;
• Cambridge Guidry, Dickinson High School; will be attending Texas State University in the fall majoring in business — sports science;
• Zainab Imtiaz, Clear Horizon Early College High School; will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall majoring in design engineering;
• Katriel Ivy, La Marque High School; will be attending the University of Texas majoring in occupational theraphy;
• Natalie Morales, Ball High School; will be attending Texas A&M University majoring in petroleum engineering; and
• Brayden Schurwon, Texas City High School; will be attending Texas A&M University majoring in engineering.
Since its inception in 2016, the foundation has awarded a total of $30,000 in scholarship's in Nick's memory.
