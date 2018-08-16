On June 24, The Brothers of the Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., held its fourth annual Daddy Daughter Dance, in support of its Scholarship and Community Foundation. The elegant and fun-filled afternoon was held at the Green Event Center in Friendswood. It was an incredible evening spent with incredible and beautiful young women. Memories were made that will last a lifetime.
