Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

On June 24, The Brothers of the Rho Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., held its fourth annual Daddy Daughter Dance, in support of its Scholarship and Community Foundation. The elegant and fun-filled afternoon was held at the Green Event Center in Friendswood. It was an incredible evening spent with incredible and beautiful young women. Memories were made that will last a lifetime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription