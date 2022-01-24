The principal of Roy J. Wollam Elementary School in the Santa Fe Independent School District recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
All A’s
Second grade: Brenlee Abbott, Dixie Bakelar, Brooklyn Banks, Jayde Shelby Butler, Raegan Byrd, Emmanuel Calderon, Natali Carrel, Seth Carter, Taylor Crump, Hudson Daniel, Kennedy Ficken, Madilynn Gillum, Savannah Gray, Maddilyn Hale, Marty Haley, Penelope Hare, Kaden Hare, Kenia Hernandez, Ethan Hernandez, Catherine Holman, Darcy Janice, Kash Jones, Lex Junemann, Abrielle Kamata, Scarlett Kilgore, Kloe Lawson, Rivers Lemire, Dylan Lewis, Kinley Little, Stephany Lopez, Noah Martinez, Analisia Martinez, Dylan Maxwell, Maci Mayberry, Haven Morse, Krason Moya, Jaxon Murphy, Ethen Olvera, Mia Osorio, Huxley Peters, Bradley Phillips, Emery Poindexter, Corbin Puckett, Daisy Puebla, Jay Rehm, Noah Rehm, Garrison Schwertner, Delilah Socop, Emily Taflinger, Harper Thompson, Faith Tischler, Nathan Trantham, Teodoro Villeda, Hollin Wagner, Ireland Weaver, and Dustin Wilner.
Third grade: Jaysa Butler, Hannah Johnson, Willow Jordan, Gabriel Lozano, Jaxson Luikart, Maire Madewell, Jackson Meyer, Evelyn Olvera, Hunter Pelischek, Zoey Ramos, Aria Reyes, Jonah Saylor, Cole Searcy, Perseus Sechrist, Kelsi Self, Wyatt Shultz, Haley Taylor, Luke Tinney, Claire Tombrella, Madison Wooten, and Elizabeth Wright.
Fourth grade: Juliana Aguilar, Emily Arredondo, Allie Bulgier, Jaxon Cooley, Ethan Davenport, Brooklyn Dreamer, Chloe Gaus, Cynthia Gonzalez, Mollie Hefner, Lane Howell, Sawyer Huffman, Dean Janice, Eliana Kamata, Jaylynn Lopez, Cameron Martinez, Nico Martinez, Julia Meiller, Charlie Montemayor, William Moore, Reilly Morse, Brantley Nelson, Chloe O’Brien, Gracie O’Gorman, Macie Pelischek, Kelsey Penuel, Elizabeth Purl, Ezequiel Reyes, Owen Schultz, Haley Sunday, Allie Thompson, Abby Tucker, Chase Van Horn, Levi Williams, Maverick Winton, and Cooper Woitena.
Fifth grade: Ty Barosh, Dana Colson, Peyton Cumby, Izzy Daniel, Cooper Davis, Maddaks Dunham, Kennedy Gass, Mason Hallows, Lilly Kate O’Gorman, Lilly Lareau, Cannin McGee, Rhett McGuire, Aven Meehan, Bradson Miller, Colby Nagy, Kayla Palacio, Ashly Pell, Christopher Pope, Blakely Reilly, Jade Reyes, Lyrikah Rivera, Aubriella Scott, Trip Shipwash, and Reece Tombrella.
A/B honor roll
Second grade: Joe Alcaraz, Swayzie Bolin, Tannar Darr, Annabelle Flores, Peyton Giles, Israel Hall, Hannah Lilley, Isabella Lujan, Eric Luna, Luke Morgan, Wayde Pete, Wyatt Ratliff, Lauren Rodriguez, Ray Smitley, Dallas Struckman, Henry Summers, Robert Taylor, Adalynn Tyler, Karsyn Vandyke, Andrew Venegas, Lylee Ward, and Brian Weaver Jr.
Third grade: Robin Bailey, Lillian Balle, Hannah Baxter, Wyatt Bolin, Slade Clark, Vanessa Clarkda, Hunter Clement, Joslyn Crouch, Sutten Daugherty, Aaron Del Rio Hernandez, Alexia Flores, Korbin Gregson, Breanna Gruhn, James Leger, Joshua Martinez Esparza, Blaze Miller, Ember Moore, Lillian Puckett, Tania Puebla, Owen Retwaiut, Emiliana Rico, Russell Rodriguez, Mikayla Rodriguez, Deven Rodriguez, Alexis Salgado, Carter Sandoval, Weston Sasser, Jerod Saylor, Leeam Sobnosky, Chance Street, Chase Thompson, Ashlynn Thompson, Trip Tischler, and Jaxon Yanas.
Fourth grade: Brooklyn Adams, Elizabeth Almendarez, Sydney Armstrong, Katelyn Balli, Ryder Banks, Robert Barajas, Greyson Benigar, Kaylee Berns, Summer Burgess, Nikol Castillo, Briley Clements, Roger Coker, Eli Colson, Brielle Dann, Joseph Dickerson, Abigail Dornfeld, Camden Downs, Madison Dupuis, Zoey Elkins, Korbin Faulkner, Caleb Guerrero, Karson Hill, Paisley Holbrook, Mason Holman, Ben Horton, Kruz Hussey, Sammi Jackson, Kamdin Johnson, Aiden Jordan, Shiloh Keown, Aaron Lazenby, Zoie Littleton, Cole Madewell, Cheyenne Maples, Brooklyn Mullins, Corey Newman, Easton Payne, Hunter Puccetti, Hayden Puccetti, Isaac Pursel, Diana Ramirez, Parker Rickards, Eliana Roberts, Matthew Romero, Bryan Sic Munoz, Mason Speeg, Jensyn Starr, Christopher Stripling, Michael Taylor, Masyn Thompson, Royce Thompson, Lilyanne Thompson, Heidi Torres, Elizabeth Tovar, and Jon Weaver.
Fifth grade: Hailey Alcaraz, Ted Almendarez, Allison Baird, Braden Boatman, Cheyenne Burks, Hunter Burks, Lindsey Davidson, Shya De Leon, Carter Durand, Rivers Feldpausch, Tracen Flinn, Jace Flowers, Evan Franks, Christian Fuentes, Nathalie Garcia, Jennifer Hardin, Ashton Hart, Kylie Jones, Alena Martinez, Jimena Martinez, Kimberly May, Hunter Mitchell, Alyya Moore, Jackson Moore, James Moore, Caleb Pope, Destiny Razo, Esmeralda Rico, Malin Riggs, Makenna Ryan, Karly Ryno, Luke Shaffer, Paisley Sharp, Ryan Simoneau, Chesney Smith, Richard Tobias, Bentley Villarreal, and Aubrey Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.