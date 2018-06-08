The Texas City Garden Club recently toured the greenhouses at Moody Gardens. The group was hosted by Donita Brannon, horticultural exhibits manager. In recognition of her continued support, the club presented Brannon with a beautiful plaque of appreciation. Pictured from left to right on the back row is Judy Dow, Joy Steinbach, and Debbie Davila. On the front row, Nancy Heard, Brannon, Marie Carlson, Joanne Butler, Legia Slattery, Marinel Parks, and Marilee Stripling.
