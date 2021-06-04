Rotary Club of Galveston celebrates Memorial Day

The Rotary Club of Galveston hosted its annual Veteran's Memorial Day program on May 26. Chaired by Club President, Mike Guarino, honorees included club members and invited guests who were veterans. Each honoree was introduced, recognized, and honored with a special pin for their military service. Current members of the Ball High School ROTC program also were introduced and recognized during the club luncheon.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription