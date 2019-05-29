Del Papa Distributing Co. donates to nonprofit

Peter Williamson, of Del Papa Distributing Company, recently presented a $5,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast in support of its 34th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. Also pictured are D’Lorah Berry, board president, right, and Shannon Burke, executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.