The following students at Hitchcock High School made the honor roll for the fourth nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
All A's
Ninth grade: Arieanna Ayala, Maira Benavides Sarmientos, Leonel Delfin, Mykeriah Johnson, Biana Padron, Gissell Paniagua, Brandon Reyes, Katy Rodriguez, Olivia Rodriguez, Amaya Thompson, and Lilly Wood.
10th grade: Abigail Armacost, Jerry Bravo, Latavia Horton, Samarian Kingston, Ty Maxwell, Allison Mudry, Ta’Kaira Randolph, Eric Stephenson, and Damon Toups.
11th grade: Rodney Brewster, Jacob Cameron, Jade Kuykendall, and Mark Manley.
12th grade: Fernando Hipolito, Katelyn Hunter, Jakaylia Jones, Sandra Waidner, and Kamauri Winston.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Genesis Carter, Aaliyah Evans, Allison Iraheta, Leslie Luna, Damien McDaniel, and Dimitrick Stevens.
10th grade: Madison Allen, Aralyn Garcia, Isaac Garza, Jacob Kidwell, Courtney Kochan, Heide Pineda, Cindy Rodriguez, and Gavin Shuttlesworth.
11th grade: Dominique Beasley, Briana Bouldin, Hannah Cantrell, Reese Kadlecek, Amaya McCray, Henry Sanchez, Jayce Snyder, Barry Steding, Trevor Strother, and Lakey Thibodeaux.
12th grade: Latisha Alexander, Amber Fields, Tara Garza, Katie Herrington, Courteney Hunter, Savannah Knight, Courtlyn LaFleur, Na’Deaja Lattimore, Samuel Marques Scott, Korion McNeal, Stephen Morales, and Alyssa Williams.
